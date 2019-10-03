Play

Benjamin (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Benjamin was also limited in Wednesday's session, so he may need to advance to full participation in Friday's practice in order for the Chargers to feel more bullish on his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Broncos. If cleared to play this weekend, Benjamin should be in store for another healthy snap count as a complementary option in the passing game behind top target Keenan Allen.

