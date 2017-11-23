Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as active Thursday
Benjamin (abdomen) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
As is fellow wideout Mike Williams (knee), giving the Chargers a quartet of capable wideouts in Week 12, with Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams also in the mix. Benjamin has displayed some play-making ability this season, but he's a hit-or-miss fantasy option Thursday, with no shortage of pass-catching options on hand for QB Philip Rivers.
