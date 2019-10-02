Play

Benjamin (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Mike Williams (back) was also limited Wednesday, which suggests that the duo could return to provide top wideout Keenan Allen with some support in the team's pass-catching corps Sunday against the Broncos. That would be a welcome development, given that Dontrelle Inman -- who helped fill in for Benjamin and Williams in Week 4 -- has landed on IR with a quadriceps injury.

