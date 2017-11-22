Benjamin (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Benjamin's practice participation in advance of Thursday's contest was classified as limited, which also applies to fellow wideout Mike Williams. Benjamin has at times displayed play-making ability for the Chargers this season, but in the team's crowded pass-catching corps, he looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 12, assuming both he and Williams suit up.

