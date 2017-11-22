Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Benjamin (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Benjamin's practice participation in advance of Thursday's contest was classified as limited, which also applies to fellow wideout Mike Williams. Benjamin has at times displayed play-making ability for the Chargers this season, but in the team's crowded pass-catching corps, he looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 12, assuming both he and Williams suit up.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited Monday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Exits Sunday game•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches touchdown pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores two long touchdowns•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...