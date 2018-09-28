Benjamin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Much like last week, it appears as if Benjamin will be a game-time call for Sunday's contest as head coach Anthony Lynn sounded less than enthusiastic regarding his status. If he's held out another week, Mike Williams would once again serve as an intriguing fantasy asset, particularly since Keenan Allen (knee/tooth) could be limited against the injury-riddled 49ers.

