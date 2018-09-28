Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as questionable
Benjamin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Much like last week, it appears as if Benjamin will be a game-time call for Sunday's contest as head coach Anthony Lynn sounded less than enthusiastic regarding his status. If he's held out another week, Mike Williams would once again serve as an intriguing fantasy asset, particularly since Keenan Allen (knee/tooth) could be limited against the injury-riddled 49ers.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Turns in limited practice•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Appears unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...