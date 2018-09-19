Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited practice
Benjamin (foot) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
When healthy enough to play, Benjamin has the speed to break off the occasional big play, but weekly volume figures to be an issue for him with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams also on the Chargers' wideout depth chart.
