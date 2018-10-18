Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited session
Benjamin (foot) was a limited participant in Sunday's game against the Titans.
Benjamin has been inactive for four of the Chargers' last five games, so he may need to turn in a full session Friday for the team to feel optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday against the Titans in London. Even if he's cleared to suit up in Week 7, Benjamin will likely draw fewer snaps than fellow wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams, thereby capping his fantasy upside.
