Benjamin (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills, is expected to be a game-time decision, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin was unable to practice at any point this week, but the Chargers will see how his foot responded to the time off by evaluating him during pregame warmups. If the wideout is able to run and cut without any major issues, he could be given the green light to play, though it's uncertain how extensive his role would be in Week 2. Even while ostensibly healthy in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, Benjamin managed just one catch for one yard on five targets, putting him behind fellow receivers Keenan Allen (eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown), Mike Williams (five catches for 81 yards) and Tyrell Williams (two catches for eight yards and a touchdown) in terms of productivity.