Benjamin lost two yards on a carry and was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 25-17 win over Seattle.

Benjamin has been hobbled for much of the season with a foot issue and it looks as if the Chargers offense has passed him by. After five targets in Week 1, he has just three total targets in his three outings since. He has a favorable matchup Sunday against an Oakland defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league at 263 passing yards per game, but he's unlikely to get the targets necessary to take advantage of it.