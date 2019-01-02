Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Minimal effect on 2018 season
Benjamin finished the season with 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.
Benjamin "played" in 12 games, but only six of those required him to partake in more than 20 offensive snaps as the Chargers essentially opted to use his speed primarily as a decoy. Injuries also limited Benjamin's role as a special teams player, with the likes of Desmond King emerging as the primary returner. With just one year remaining and a dead cap hit of $1.2 million left on the deal he signed in 2016, it's not a certainty Benjamin will remain on the team in 2019, but his ability to stretch the field might be more valuable to the offense than his statistics the last two seasons might indicate.
