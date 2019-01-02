Benjamin finished the season with 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown across 12 games. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.

In only six of his 12 outings did Benjamin play more than 20 offensive snaps, as the Chargers essentially deployed him primarily as a downfield decoy throughout the campaign. Injuries also limited Benjamin's role on special teams, with Desmond King emerging as the primary returner instead. With just one year remaining and a dead cap hit of $1.2 million left on the contract he signed in 2016, Benjamin is uncertain to remain with Los Angeles in 2019.