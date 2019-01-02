Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Minimal impact in 2018
Benjamin finished the season with 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown across 12 games. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.
In only six of his 12 outings did Benjamin play more than 20 offensive snaps, as the Chargers essentially deployed him primarily as a downfield decoy throughout the campaign. Injuries also limited Benjamin's role on special teams, with Desmond King emerging as the primary returner instead. With just one year remaining and a dead cap hit of $1.2 million left on the contract he signed in 2016, Benjamin is uncertain to remain with Los Angeles in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doesn't factor much in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Pivotal catches in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches lone target•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...