Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses another practice
Benjamin (foot) missed practice again Thursday.
Back to-back absences cloud the wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Bills. If Benjamin is out this weekend, the Chargers will still have a solid trio of wideouts to roll out in Week 2, namely Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams.
