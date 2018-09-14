Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Friday
Benjamin (foot) will not practice Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin has yet to practice this week which likely puts his availability for Sunday's game in doubt. If the 28-year-old is officially ruled out as expected, Mike Williams (five catches, 81 yards in Week 1) stands to gain a fair bit of fantasy value in his absence.
