Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Thursday
Benjamin (foot) did not practice Thursday.
More on Benjamin's Week 3 status come Friday, but missing practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday isn't the most promising sign regarding the wideout's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Rams.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting out Week 2•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Looks like game-time call for Week 2•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.