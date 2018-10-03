Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday
Benjamin (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Benjamin's foot woes have limited him to two games and two catches for three yards to date. He's now looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Raiders after aggravating the issue in Week 4.
