Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Nearly tops 100 receiving yards in final game of season
Benjamin caught four of his five targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 win Sunday over the Raiders. He also carried the ball twice for four yards.
Week 17 wound up being one of the best of the season for Benjamin, as the sixth-year receiver only crossed 50 receiving yards four times during the year, including Sunday's performance. With all of the Chargers' major receiving options healthy for the majority of the season, Benjamin simply saw a reduced role in 2017, acting as a glorified gadget player throughout much of the campaign. So long as the Chargers retain their squadron of weapons heading into 2018, Benjamin's fantasy worth may be best suited merely for best ball leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Totals 14 yards•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches two passes in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Tallies 68 receiving yards in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Registers longest play of afternoon•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as active Thursday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...