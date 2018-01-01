Benjamin caught four of his five targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 win Sunday over the Raiders. He also carried the ball twice for four yards.

Week 17 wound up being one of the best of the season for Benjamin, as the sixth-year receiver only crossed 50 receiving yards four times during the year, including Sunday's performance. With all of the Chargers' major receiving options healthy for the majority of the season, Benjamin simply saw a reduced role in 2017, acting as a glorified gadget player throughout much of the campaign. So long as the Chargers retain their squadron of weapons heading into 2018, Benjamin's fantasy worth may be best suited merely for best ball leagues.