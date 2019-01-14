Chargers' Travis Benjamin: No receptions in season-ending loss
Benjamin failed to corral either of his targets Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 divisional-round loss to the Patriots.
Even with a 35-7 halftime deficit forcing the Chargers into catch-up mode early, Benjamin still couldn't carve out a sizable role in the passing attack behind fellow wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams. Benjamin only played 21 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps during the contest, marking the fourth straight game in which he's been below 25 snaps. Benjamin is under contract for 2019, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Chargers parted ways with him this offseason in light of his minimal role on offense along with the emergence of Desmond King as the team's top return man.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Minimal impact in 2018•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doesn't factor much in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Pivotal catches in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches lone target•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...