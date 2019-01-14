Benjamin failed to corral either of his targets Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 divisional-round loss to the Patriots.

Even with a 35-7 halftime deficit forcing the Chargers into catch-up mode early, Benjamin still couldn't carve out a sizable role in the passing attack behind fellow wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams. Benjamin only played 21 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps during the contest, marking the fourth straight game in which he's been below 25 snaps. Benjamin is under contract for 2019, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Chargers parted ways with him this offseason in light of his minimal role on offense along with the emergence of Desmond King as the team's top return man.