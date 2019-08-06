Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Not participating in practice
Benjamin (undisclosed) was not available for practice Tuesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Both Benjamin and Andre Patton weren't able to participate in Tuesday's practice, although it's unclear as to what's keeping either player back. It seems likely the Chargers will provide some sort of update should the injury become serious, particularly since their preseason opener takes place Thursday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Signs one-year extension•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Still in team's plans•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: No receptions in season-ending loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Minimal impact in 2018•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doesn't factor much in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...