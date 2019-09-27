Play

Benjamin (hip) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice,Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

With that, Benjamin looks pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he misses the contest, added snaps in the Chargers' Week 4 offense would be available for Dontrelle Inman and Geremy Davis.

