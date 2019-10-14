Benjamin caught one of four targets for no yardage gain during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Benjamin hasn't yet scored or surpassed 15 receiving yards in a contest this season. As an afterthought in the Chargers' offense behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, Benjamin remains off the fantasy radar.

