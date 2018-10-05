Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Officially ruled out
Benjamin (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Per Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times, Benjamin has had a cast placed on his right foot and will likely be out until later in the month. In Benjamin's absence, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams will head the Chargers' receiving corps.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Expected to miss time•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Leaves game with foot injury•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Likely to be available Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...