Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Pivotal catches in win
Benjamin caught two of his three targets for 57 yards and also registered one carry for eight yards in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
Benjamin's two catches didn't come until the fourth quarter, but they were incredibly pivotal, as both wound up extending the eventual game-winning drive. Even with the likes of Keenan Allen (hip) out for much of the second half, Benjamin barely factored in the offense and remains a longshot in terms of fantasy relevance.
