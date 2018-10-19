Benjamin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans in London, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Inactive for four of the past five games, Benjamin seemingly has a shot to return after managing limited practice participation throughout the week. He may come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 9:30 AM ET kickoff, likely filling a role as the Chargers' top punt returner and No. 4 wide receiver if he's able to play.