Benjamin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo.

In the aftermath of a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, Benjamin was wearing a walking boot on his right foot and proceeded to miss every practice this week. Despite the lack of practice reps, the Chargers have given the wide receiver a questionable designation, giving him a glimmer of hope for active status Week 2. In the event he doesn't suit up Sunday, second-year pro Mike Williams should have a substantial role within the offense.

