Benjamin (abdomen) caught all three of his targets for 50 yards and also carried the ball once for six yards in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Cowboys.

Benjamin didn't appear to be hindered much by an abdominal strain that limited him in practice during the abbreviated week. Benjamin did most of his damage on one 46-yard reception and given the lack of volume he sees on a weekly basis, the 27-year-old remains merely an option in the deepest of fantasy leagues.