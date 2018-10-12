Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Remains sidelined
Benjamin (foot) is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
ESPN's Eric D. Williams previously suggested that the earliest the wideout might return is Week 8, so for now we'll consider Benjamin week-to-week, versus day-to-day. In his continued absence, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams will head the Chargers' receiving corps.
