Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Returns to practice
Benjamin (undisclosed) participated in practice Saturday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Chargers rested a number of their veterans in their preseason opener, including Benjamin, but it was still nice to see the speedy wideout return to practice after missing time earlier in the week.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not play Thursday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Not participating in practice•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Signs one-year extension•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Still in team's plans•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: No receptions in season-ending loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.