Benjamin turned his only target into a 42-yard touchdown during Sunday's game against the Broncos. He also scored on a 65-yard punt return in the 21-0 win.

Benjamin was a difference maker on a day the offense struggled to move the ball, opening the scoring with an explosive return in the first quarter and capping it off with a deep strike in the third. While he remains one of the team's top deep threats, the multitude of options ahead of him on the depth chart makes him an unpredictable fantasy contributor. Benjamin will match up with a porous New England defense in Week 8, but he remains heavily reliant on big plays for production.