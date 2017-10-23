Benjamin turned his only target into a 42-yard touchdown during Sunday's game against the Broncos. He also scored on a 65-yard punt return in the 21-0 win.

Benjamin was a difference maker on a day the offense struggled to move the ball, opening the scoring with an explosive return in the first quarter and capping it off with a deep strike in the third. While he remains one of the team's top deep threats, the multitude of options ahead of him on the depth chart makes him an unpredictable fantasy contributor. Benjamin will match up with a porous New England defense in Week 8, but he remains heavily reliant on big plays for production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...