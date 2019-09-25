Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sidelined by hip issue
Benjamin (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
Mike Williams (back) also missed Wednesday's practice, and if either of the two are limited at all (or out) Sunday against the Dolphins, Dontrelle Inman would be next up for added looks in the Chargers' Week 4 passing game.
