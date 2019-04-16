Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Signs one-year extension
Benjamin and the Chargers have agreed to a one-year extension through 2020, with the wideout receiving a signing bonus in exchange for reducing his 2019 base salary, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Coming off a 2018 campaign with just 12 receptions, seven carries and five punt returns in 12 games, Benjamin was scheduled for a non-guaranteed $5.25 million base salary and a $6.5 million cap hit in 2019. The new deal secures his roster spot for the upcoming season, and the departure of Tyrell Williams (Raiders) leaves Benjamin as the favorite for the No. 3 job at wide receiver. There is some potential for Dylan Cantrell, Geremy Davis or Artavis Scott to make it a competition, but Benjamin has a massive advantage in experience. The 29-year-old is less likely to have a major role on special teams, as Chargers cornerback Desmond King was one of the league's top return men last season.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Still in team's plans•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: No receptions in season-ending loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Minimal impact in 2018•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doesn't factor much in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Pivotal catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...