Benjamin and the Chargers have agreed to a one-year extension through 2020, with the wideout receiving a signing bonus in exchange for reducing his 2019 base salary, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coming off a 2018 campaign with just 12 receptions, seven carries and five punt returns in 12 games, Benjamin was scheduled for a non-guaranteed $5.25 million base salary and a $6.5 million cap hit in 2019. The new deal secures his roster spot for the upcoming season, and the departure of Tyrell Williams (Raiders) leaves Benjamin as the favorite for the No. 3 job at wide receiver. There is some potential for Dylan Cantrell, Geremy Davis or Artavis Scott to make it a competition, but Benjamin has a massive advantage in experience. The 29-year-old is less likely to have a major role on special teams, as Chargers cornerback Desmond King was one of the league's top return men last season.