Benjamin (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Benjamin entered the day as a game-time call, but appeared to be trending toward suiting up after the wideout flashed a thumbs-up sign to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com following a pregame workout. The Chargers' training staff evidently felt differently about Benjamin's ability to play through the foot injury, however, resulting in the team holding him out of the Week 2 contest. Benjamin's absence should lock both Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams in as consistent presences alongside Keenan Allen in three-wideout sets, with Geremy Davis likely filling in for Benjamin when a fourth receiver is needed.

