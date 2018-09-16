Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting out Week 2
Benjamin (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Benjamin entered the day as a game-time call, but appeared to be trending toward suiting up after the wideout flashed a thumbs-up sign to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com following a pregame workout. The Chargers' training staff evidently felt differently about Benjamin's ability to play through the foot injury, however, resulting in the team holding him out of the Week 2 contest. Benjamin's absence should lock both Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams in as consistent presences alongside Keenan Allen in three-wideout sets, with Geremy Davis likely filling in for Benjamin when a fourth receiver is needed.
