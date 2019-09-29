Play

Benjamin (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Benjamin was given a doubtful designation coming out of Friday's practice, so he was never a good bet to suit up in Week 4. With Benjamin and Mike Williams (back) sidelined, the likes of Dontrelle Inman, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton should be pressed into more enhanced roles alongside top wideout Keenan Allen.

