Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting Sunday
Benjamin (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Benjamin was given a doubtful designation coming out of Friday's practice, so he was never a good bet to suit up in Week 4. With Benjamin and Mike Williams (back) sidelined, the likes of Dontrelle Inman, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton should be pressed into more enhanced roles alongside top wideout Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Slated to sit out Week 4•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doubtful for Week 4•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Idle for practice•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sidelined by hip issue•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does little with targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4