Benjamin (hip), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, isn't in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The doubtful designation already made it unlikely that Benjamin wouldn't play Week 4, but Schefter's report adds further confirmation on that front. Though Benjamin hasn't made a major impact on offense this season, his absence looms larger than it normally might with fellow wideout Mike Williams (back), tight ends Virgil Green (groin) and Hunter Henry (knee) and running back Justin Jackson (calf) already ruled out for the contest.