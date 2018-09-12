Benjamin (leg) did not practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin was sporting a walking boot on his right leg Wednesday, which clouds his Week 2 availability. Benjamin logged 47 snaps in Week 1 against the Chiefs, en route to catching just one of his five targets for one yard and rushing the ball once for 19 yards. Benjamin has the wheels to break off the occasional big gain, but weekly volume is an issue for him, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams also in the Chargers' wideout mix.

