Benjamin (hip) caught one of his two targets for 13 yards in the 20-13 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

Playing just 40 offensive snaps, Benjamin was clearly the Chargers' third option at wideout, easily outpacing Andre Patton (16 snaps) in terms of playing time, however that led to little in the way of actual production, registering a fourth consecutive game under 20 receiving yards. It's hard to suggest Benjamin's fantasy outlook will improve, particularly with Mike Williams (back) on the mend and Melvin Gordon back from his early-season holdout.