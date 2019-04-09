Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Still in team's plans
Coach Anthony Lynn said Benjamin, Dylan Cantrell and Geremy Davis need to step up after the Chargers lost Tyrell Williams to the Raiders this offseason, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
With Chargers cornerback Desmond King emerging as one of the top return men in the league, Benjamin needs to lock down the No. 3 spot at wide receiver to have any shot at justifying his non-guaranteed $5.25 million base salary in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract. The 29-year-old still seems to be a part of the team's plan at this stage of the offseason, but his spot on the 53-man roster won't be safe unless he agrees to a pay cut. Benjamin averaged 23.2 offensive snaps in 12 games during the 2018 season, catching 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding seven carries for 41 yards. The Chargers may eventually release him if Cantrell, Davis or another young player appears ready for the No. 3 WR job.
