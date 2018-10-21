Benjamin (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.

He'll dress for just the third time all season and for the first time since Week 4 after taking part in practice through the week, twice in a limited capacity and once as a full participant. The missed game action has at least temporarily stunted Benjamin's hopes of moving up the depth chart, as he enters Sunday's contest as the Chargers' clear No. 4 wideout behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams. With that in mind, it's not expected Benjamin will get much work in for the two- and three-wideout formations the Chargers typically favor.

