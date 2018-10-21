Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Suiting up in London
Benjamin (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
He'll dress for just the third time all season and for the first time since Week 4 after taking part in practice through the week, twice in a limited capacity and once as a full participant. The missed game action has at least temporarily stunted Benjamin's hopes of moving up the depth chart, as he enters Sunday's contest as the Chargers' clear No. 4 wideout behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams. With that in mind, it's not expected Benjamin will get much work in for the two- and three-wideout formations the Chargers typically favor.
