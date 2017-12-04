Benjamin snagged four of his six targets for 68 yards in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Benjamin has quietly put together back-to-back games in which he's caught at least three passes and registered 50 or more receiving yards. Those aren't earth shattering numbers, but with Mike Williams sidelined thanks to a knee injury, Benjamin has certainly filled in admirably as the team's No. 3 wide receiver. The 27-year-old should be in line for another productive week when the Redskins come to Los Angeles on Sunday.