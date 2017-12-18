Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Totals 14 yards
Benjamin recorded one catch for seven yards and also carried the ball once for seven yards in the 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
Benjamin saw four targets in Saturday's contest but only managed to corral one as the speedy wide receiver failed to capitalize on his limited opportunities. Given Keenan Allen was carted off the field Saturday due to a back injury, Benjamin could see additional opportunities should the star receiver miss more time, particularly in the slot during three-wide receiver sets.
