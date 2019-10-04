Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Trending in right direction
Benjamin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Benjamin was a full participant in practice Friday which bodes well for his game-time status. Considering Mike Williams (back) was also able to practice in full capacity, it appears as if the Chargers will have their top three wide receivers available which would likely relegate Benjamin to his customary complementary role, which has netted him just 10 targets across three games despite playing at least 30 or more snaps in each contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited second straight day•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Slated to sit out Week 4•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doubtful for Week 4•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Not practicing Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...