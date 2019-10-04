Play

Benjamin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Benjamin was a full participant in practice Friday which bodes well for his game-time status. Considering Mike Williams (back) was also able to practice in full capacity, it appears as if the Chargers will have their top three wide receivers available which would likely relegate Benjamin to his customary complementary role, which has netted him just 10 targets across three games despite playing at least 30 or more snaps in each contest.

