Benjamin was limited at practice Wednesday.

Benjamin also worked in a limited fashion Friday, which offers hope that he'll be able to return to action Sunday against the 49ers. If he does play in Week 4, Benjamin would be a speculative lineup option, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams also in the Chargers' wideout mix. It's worth noting that Allen missed practice Wednesday with a knee issue, but it's possible that his absence was maintenance-related.

