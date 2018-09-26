Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Turns in limited practice
Benjamin was limited at practice Wednesday.
Benjamin also worked in a limited fashion Friday, which offers hope that he'll be able to return to action Sunday against the 49ers. If he does play in Week 4, Benjamin would be a speculative lineup option, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams also in the Chargers' wideout mix. It's worth noting that Allen missed practice Wednesday with a knee issue, but it's possible that his absence was maintenance-related.
