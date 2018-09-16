Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Unlikely to play Sunday
Benjamin (foot) "is now considered unlikely to play" Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
If Benjamin does miss the contest, the Chargers will miss his play-making skills, but they still have a solid trio of wideouts to roll out in Week 2, namely Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams.
