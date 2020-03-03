Play

Benjamin (quad) and the Chargers have agreed to part ways, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Benjamin made it through the entirety of a four-year, $24 million contract, agreeing to a restructure last April to stay with the team for another season. After seeing just 24 targets in 12 games during the 2018 campaign, Benjamin was limited to 16 targets in five games in 2019, with a quad injury sending him to injured reserve in October. The 30-year-old wide receiver has never come close to matching his 966-yard season with Cleveland in 2015, and he hasn't played much of a role in the return game since 2017. Benjamin may need to battle for a 53-man roster spot at his next NFL stop.

