Chargers' Travis Coons: Knocks in four field goals
Coons made four of his five field-goal attempts and also connected on his lone extra-point try in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.
With Nick Novak sidelined due to a back injury, Coons came up big against his former team Sunday. While the 25-year-old did miss his first kick, the second-year player was able to rally by knocking in his next four attempts. So long as Novak remains out, Coons has plenty of value kicking for an explosive Chargers team that has scored 101 points combined in the last three weeks.
