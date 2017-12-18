Coons did not attempt a field goal, and missed one of his two extra-point tries in the 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

The Chargers offense was flummoxed throughout most of Saturday, relegating Coons to an afterthought in fantasy. Since joining the Chargers in Week 12 in replace of Nick Novak, Coons has made seven out of eight field goals, and knocked in five of his six extra-point attempts.