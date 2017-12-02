The Chargers promoted Coons to their 53-man roster Saturday, putting him in line to serve as the team's kicker for at least Sunday's game against the Browns, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Coons will be the third kicker to play for the Chargers this season. Regular kicker Nick Novak (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, but it looks like he's not ready to play given Coons' promotion. If Novak's back issues prove to be more of a long-term concern, Coons could handle kicking duties in future contests should he impress Sunday. The 25-year-old went 28-for-32 on field-goal attempts and missed two extra points in 2015 as the kicker for the Browns.