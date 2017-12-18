Coons was waived by the Chargers on Monday.

Coons made seven of eight field-goal attempts and five of six extra-point tries, but the Chargers believe they have a better option in the form of Nick Rose, who converted 10 of 11 field goals while filling in for an injured Dustin Hopkins with the Redskins the past couple months. Rose will be a playable fantasy option in a favorable Week 16 matchup with the Jets.