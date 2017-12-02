Coons was elevated to the Chargers' active roster Saturday and will start at kicker in Sunday's game against the Browns, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Coons will be the third kicker to start for the Chargers this season. Nick Novak (back) is officially listed as questionable, but it looks like he is not ready to return given Coons' promotion. He could have an opportunity to win the job should he impress Sunday. The 25-year-old went 28-for-32 in field goal attempts, and missed two extra points in his lone season kicking for the Browns. He will face his old team Sunday in his debut with the Chargers.