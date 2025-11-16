The Chargers elevated Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Williams will join the Chargers' active roster for a second consecutive game to provide backfield depth for Kimani Vidal for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Williams played solely on special teams during the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Steelers and returned two kickoffs for 51 yards in that contest, but he could share some backfield rotational snaps with fellow practice squad running back Amar Johnson.