Chargers' Trayveon Williams: Elevated to Bolts' active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers elevated Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Williams and fellow practice squad running back Jaret Patterson have both been elevated to the Chargers' active roster, and they will provide backfield depth behind Kimani Vidal against the Steelers on Sunday. Williams appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2024, though he mostly played on special teams and did not record a carry or target.